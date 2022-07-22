Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $4.54 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $594,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 49,538,244 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,077,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449,743 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,179,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,704 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UBER stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,571,420. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.