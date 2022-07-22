Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 176,744 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,744 shares during the quarter. Capri makes up approximately 1.3% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Capri worth $33,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,142,000 after buying an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Capri Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $47.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Capri

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.