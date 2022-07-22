Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Equifax Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EFX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.76. 1,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,883. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.61.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

