Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 9,351 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at about $623,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

Shares of MMYT traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.22. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

