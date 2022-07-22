Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Takes $834,000 Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.50. The company had a trading volume of 61,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,055,554. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

