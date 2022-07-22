Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Corteva has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $53.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Corteva by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Corteva by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

