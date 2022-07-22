Cortland Associates Inc. MO Purchases 81,534 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,534 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 4.5% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.23. 207,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,613,676. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Activity at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

