Cortland Associates Inc. MO Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,450,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after purchasing an additional 257,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after purchasing an additional 65,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $19,048,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.18. 24,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,253. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $432.25 and its 200-day moving average is $463.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

