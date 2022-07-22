Corundum Group Inc. Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,355 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

