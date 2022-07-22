Cosmos Price Tops $10.59 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $458.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.59 or 0.00045899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.25 or 0.99914813 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos' official Twitter account is @cosmos.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

