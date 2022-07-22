Cosmos Price Tops $10.59 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.03 billion and approximately $458.81 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $10.59 or 0.00045899 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,055.25 or 0.99914813 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001160 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023233 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.
About Cosmos
ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
