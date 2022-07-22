Cowen Analysts Give Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) a $550.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $550.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $414.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.66. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $348.02 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,306,356.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total value of $4,156,247.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026,928 shares in the company, valued at $371,306,356.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $299,064,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,295.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,237,000 after acquiring an additional 310,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,249,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,035,249,000 after acquiring an additional 269,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after acquiring an additional 240,599 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

