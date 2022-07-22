Cowen Analysts Give Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) a $510.00 Price Target

Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOC. UBS Group increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE NOC opened at $453.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $464.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.67. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,837 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after acquiring an additional 227,433 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

