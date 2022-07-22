Cowen Reiterates “$25.00” Price Target for Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,531,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,727,000 after buying an additional 115,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

