CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Shares Down 2.3%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.61. Approximately 954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

The company has a market cap of $185.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.42 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CPI Card Group by 67.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

