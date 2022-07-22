Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $142.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $151.32.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.33.

Credicorp stock opened at $125.54 on Tuesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $182.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.04. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $991.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $3.9382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

