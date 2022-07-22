Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) a $225.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $190.69 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

