Credit Suisse Group Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $63.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.91.

NYSE:AA opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 32.31%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,740,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,845,000 after purchasing an additional 356,919 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,347,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,854,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

