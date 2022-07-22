Credit Suisse Group Cuts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $134.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DFS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS remained flat at $100.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,103. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $88.02 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average is $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GHE LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

