Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) to Hold

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Haywood Securities lowered Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copper Mountain Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.57.

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,471,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,798. The stock has a market capitalization of C$297.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$4.38.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Director William Albert Washington acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. Insiders acquired a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

