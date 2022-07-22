Credit Suisse Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $263.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $350.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.47% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $497.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX opened at $223.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.70 and its 200-day moving average is $304.17. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 702 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

