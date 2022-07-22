Credit Suisse Group Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$34.50

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on H. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$34.50 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.81.

TSE H traded up C$0.32 on Friday, hitting C$34.86. 505,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,365. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$29.13 and a twelve month high of C$36.11.

Hydro One ( TSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

