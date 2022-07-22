Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GTES. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 97,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 63.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 558,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 216,576 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,429,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,339 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

