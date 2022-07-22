Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “$157.00” Price Target for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price target on Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.27. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $86.94 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 104,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Quanta Services by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Quanta Services by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

