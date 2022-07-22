Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Crown by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

