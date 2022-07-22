Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.93. 86,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,174. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.91.

In other news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Crown by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Crown by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

