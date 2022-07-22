Crown (NYSE:CCK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Crown Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CCK traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.81. 10,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a 200 day moving average of $110.34. Crown has a 12 month low of $85.85 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Activity at Crown

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $687,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.91.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Recommended Stories

