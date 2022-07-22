Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Crown also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.65-$7.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.91.

Crown Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.83. 4,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,174. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.34. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.85 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 39.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Crown by 101.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Crown by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Crown in the first quarter valued at $307,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

