CSFB Lowers Keyera (TSE:KEY) Price Target to C$38.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$40.50 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Keyera to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Keyera from C$36.50 to C$34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.88.

Shares of TSE KEY traded down C$0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$31.00. 125,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$26.34 and a 12-month high of C$35.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.03. The firm has a market cap of C$6.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.53.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9058412 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

