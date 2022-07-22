CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.61.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. CSX has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

