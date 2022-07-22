CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

Shares of CSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 21,023,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,472,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

