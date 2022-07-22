CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at UBS Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.
CSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.
CSX Price Performance
Shares of CSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.89. 21,023,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,472,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45. CSX has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Insider Activity at CSX
In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
