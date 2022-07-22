CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.61.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CSX opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. American National Bank grew its position in CSX by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 16,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in CSX by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.