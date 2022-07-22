CUDOS (CUDOS) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One CUDOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $256,965.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUDOS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,645.47 or 0.99997267 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006373 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003843 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS (CUDOS) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
CUDOS Coin Trading
