Curio Market Capitalization Hits $84,518.56 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded up 82.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0448 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular exchanges. Curio has a market capitalization of $84,518.56 and $1.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curio has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,301.78 or 1.00047816 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006139 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,885,167 coins. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
