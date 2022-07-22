CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $17,046,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.