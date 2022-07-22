CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.94 and a 200-day moving average of $146.44. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $17,046,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

