Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.19

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.19 and last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Trading Up 5.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $884.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, sells, and services residential and commercial properties in Brazil. The company also engages in the leasing, management, and construction of properties; and the provision of consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names.

