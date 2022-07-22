D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 611.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,462.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

