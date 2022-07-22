DA Davidson Cuts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $43.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of PACW stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $26.85. 1,950,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Monica L. Sparks bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Articles

