DA Davidson Cuts Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Price Target to $53.00

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at DA Davidson to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of SASR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company had a trading volume of 135,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,460. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.84 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 37.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5,790.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

