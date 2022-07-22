Dash (DASH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $100.30 Million

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Dash has a market cap of $527.26 million and approximately $100.30 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.69 or 0.00214429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005057 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009006 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001137 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.73 or 0.00602173 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,829,097 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.