DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CL opened at $76.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

