DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Aflac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.