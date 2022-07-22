DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,917 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,833 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,383,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,652,000 after purchasing an additional 63,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,319,833 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,705,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.43 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.79) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 225 ($2.69) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.76) to GBX 146 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

About Vodafone Group Public

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Stories

