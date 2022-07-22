DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 59.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

