DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 106 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Stryker stock opened at $200.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.40 and a 200-day moving average of $241.57.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

