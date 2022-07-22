DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 45 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after buying an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after buying an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,688,000 after buying an additional 496,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL opened at $262.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $249.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.01. The company has a market capitalization of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock valued at $888,117. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Edward Jones upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

