DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 8,479 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $136,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after acquiring an additional 205,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after purchasing an additional 48,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $115.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

