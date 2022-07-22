Deeper Network Hits Market Cap of $30.35 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and $946,007.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016130 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032342 BTC.
Deeper Network Coin Profile
Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.
Deeper Network Coin Trading
