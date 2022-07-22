Deeper Network Hits Market Cap of $30.35 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (DPR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $30.35 million and $946,007.00 worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016130 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00032342 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,593,687 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network.

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

