DeFi Bids Trading Down 38.8% Over Last 7 Days (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $119,498.62 and approximately $188.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,643.20 or 0.99991734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006416 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

DeFi Bids Profile

DeFi Bids (BID) is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,399,274 coins and its circulating supply is 22,960,580 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.