Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DLVHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €31.20 ($31.52) to €31.00 ($31.31) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €90.00 ($90.91) to €80.00 ($80.81) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €50.00 ($50.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delivery Hero from €80.00 ($80.81) to €69.50 ($70.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.30.

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Delivery Hero Price Performance

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $156.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.