Dero (DERO) Market Cap Achieves $52.04 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.10 or 0.00017802 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $52.04 million and $134,901.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,018.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.15 or 0.06808261 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00023537 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00248355 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00111933 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00646709 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00549945 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005873 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,698,423 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm."

